Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
Carwyn Jones: Tories want to 'walk all over' home nations

A big Tory majority election victory would see Theresa May's government "walk all over Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland", First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones has told ITV News.

He rejected the prime minister's justification for calling a snap election, saying: "This is not about trying to strengthen her hand with Europe. This is to centralise power in London."

Carwyn Jones said Theresa May's continuation of austerity policies was a choice not a necessity. Credit: PA

Mr Jones backed Jeremy Corbyn's Labour campaign pledge to end the era of austerity.

"Austerity is a political choice, it's not an economic necessity," he told Wales Correspondent Rupert Evelyn.

"We've had seven years of it now ... and it's getting worse and worse and worse. I think people want an alternative and we've got to deliver that alternative."

