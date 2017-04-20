Advertisement

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
Cazeneuve pays tribute to officers after Paris shooting

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve has paid tribute to the officers killed and injured in a shooting in central Paris.

Bernard Cazeneuve has paid tribute after a shooting in Paris Credit: AP
