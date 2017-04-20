Corbyn hits back at low opinion poll ratings with 'mic drop'

Jeremy Corbyn has hit back at claims he has little chance of becoming prime minister, saying he overcame 200-1 odds on being Labour leader.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener questioned Mr Corbyn on his response to poor opinion poll ratings at the outset of a campaign he insists his party can win.

"You very helpfully mentioned the opinion polls, and I'm really grateful to you for that," Mr Corbyn replied, prompting laughter among his supporters.

"All I can say is, in 2015 almost exactly two years ago I was given 200-1 as an outside chance," he added before leaving the stage to cheers.

Taking his place at the podium, Labour MP Dawn Butler told the crowd: "I think that's what my young people in Brent would call a mic drop!"