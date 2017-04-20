Labour won't back referendum on final Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour will not offer to give voters a referendum on the final Brexit deal if they take power in the June 8 General Election.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "A second referendum is not our policy and it won't be in our manifesto".

It comes after shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Wednesday said the Government should "put the deal to Parliament and possibly to the country overall".

Mr Corbyn had dodged a question on the issue in his first keynote speech of the campaign.