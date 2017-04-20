Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
Labour won't back referendum on final Brexit deal

Jeremy Corbyn says the party will not back a fresh referendum. Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour will not offer to give voters a referendum on the final Brexit deal if they take power in the June 8 General Election.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "A second referendum is not our policy and it won't be in our manifesto".

It comes after shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Wednesday said the Government should "put the deal to Parliament and possibly to the country overall".

Mr Corbyn had dodged a question on the issue in his first keynote speech of the campaign.

