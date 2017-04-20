Counter-terror unit in Paris opens investigation

The counter-terrorism unit has launched an investigation after attackers opened fire on police in central Paris, the French prosecutor's office has said.

One officer was killed and another injured in the shooting in the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, while one of the attackers was also killed.

Police say they believe at least one other person was involved in the shooting.

The Interior Ministry has said it is "too early" to determine the motive of the attack, as some reports suggest it was a "terrorist act" and others link it to an attempted armed robbery.

Officials say they believe the officers were deliberately targeted.