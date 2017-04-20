Advertisement

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
Counter-terror unit in Paris opens investigation

Credit: APTN

The counter-terrorism unit has launched an investigation after attackers opened fire on police in central Paris, the French prosecutor's office has said.

One officer was killed and another injured in the shooting in the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, while one of the attackers was also killed.

Police say they believe at least one other person was involved in the shooting.

The Interior Ministry has said it is "too early" to determine the motive of the attack, as some reports suggest it was a "terrorist act" and others link it to an attempted armed robbery.

Officials say they believe the officers were deliberately targeted.

