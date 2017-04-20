Diageo 'to cut over 100 Scottish jobs due to Brexit'

Drinks giant Diageo is to cut more than 100 jobs across its Scottish operations due to concerns over Brexit, according to the GMB union.

Workers were warned of redundancies and told that some spirits production will be moved to plants in Italy and the United States, the union said.

A total of 70 redundancies will be made at Diageo's Leven plant in Fife and a further 35 its Shieldhall site, near Glasgow.

Diegeo owns numerous spirits brands including Smirnoff, Johnny Walker, Captain Morgan and Baileys.

The GMB said it had warned the UK government's Scottish Secretary David Mundell earlier this year that special measures were needed to protect Scotland's drinks manufacturing sector amid Brexit uncertainty.