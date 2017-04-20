Advertisement

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
Emergency services at scene of Paris shooting

Emergency services have descended on central Paris after reports of police officers coming under gunfire.

The Champs-Élysées has reportedly been closed amid reports that two officers were seriously injured when an attacker opened fire.

It comes ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election, which begins on Sunday.

