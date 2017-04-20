Advertisement

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
Foreign Office urgently seeks details on Paris shooting

Credit: APTN

The British Foreign Office has said it is "urgently seeking further information" from French authorities after the shooting in Paris that has left at least one person dead.

A spokesman said tourists in Paris should be vigilant and follow any instructions.

"You should remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local security authorities and/or your tour operator.

"If you're in the area and it is safe to do so, contact your friends and family to tell them you are safe."

