Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
View all 25 updates ›

Former Corbyn ally 'switches from Labour to Lib Dems'

Bob Marshall-Andrews told The Times he had left Labour with a 'heavy heart'. Credit: PA

A former Labour MP once seen as a close ally to Jeremy Corbyn has launched a stinging attack on the party leadership as he reportedly defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Bob Marshall-Andrews condemned the "abject failure of the Labour leadership" in arguing against Brexit during the EU referendum and said his former party had become a "political basket case".

The barrister, who represented Labour in Medway from 1997 to 2010 and sat in a socialist group of MPs alongside Mr Corbyn, confirmed his switch in allegiance on Wednesday night, The Times reported.

  1. Read more
  2. 25 updates
Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

More on this story