Former Corbyn ally 'switches from Labour to Lib Dems'

A former Labour MP once seen as a close ally to Jeremy Corbyn has launched a stinging attack on the party leadership as he reportedly defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Bob Marshall-Andrews condemned the "abject failure of the Labour leadership" in arguing against Brexit during the EU referendum and said his former party had become a "political basket case".

The barrister, who represented Labour in Medway from 1997 to 2010 and sat in a socialist group of MPs alongside Mr Corbyn, confirmed his switch in allegiance on Wednesday night, The Times reported.