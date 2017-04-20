Former Corbyn ally 'switches from Labour to Lib Dems'

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.
Here are the latest updates:
- Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
- MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
- Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
- Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
- The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A