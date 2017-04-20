Advertisement

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
French presidential candidates cancel campaign events

Francois Fillon has confirmed his campaign events are cancelled Credit: AP

French presidential candidate Francois Fillon has cancelled campaign events scheduled for Friday following the shooting in Paris - and called for the election campaign to be suspended altogether.

The shooting on the Champs-Élysées, which left one police officer dead and two seriously injured, took place just days before the first round of voting in the election on Sunday.

According to aides who spoke to Agence France-Presse, National Front candidate Marine Le Pen has also cancelled her planned events.

