Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
Hollande convinced Paris shooting was terror-related

Francois Hollande Credit: AP

The French president said he was convinced that the shooting of police officers in Paris was a terror-related attack.

Francois Hollande also said he would call an security cabinet meeting at 8am on Friday morning in a brief speech.

He said security forces would be on high alert during the forthcoming presidential election.

"We shall be of the utmost vigilance, especially in relation to the election," he said.

