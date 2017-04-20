Advertisement

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
So-called Islamic State says it is behind Paris shooting

The so-called Islamic State has said it was behind the Paris shooting that left at least one policeman dead and two others wounded.

The claim was made through its affiliated Amaq agency.

It is not clear whether they are claiming to have directed the attack or whether it was simply carried out in their name.

