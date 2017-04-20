Labour MP: 'Election is not about changing Government'

Labour MP Helen Goodman has claimed the General Election on June 8 is "not about changing the Government".

In an interview with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, the MP for Bishop Auckland defended her assumption and said the poll is about preventing "dissent in this country."

She said: "I don't think that this election is about changing the Government.

"I think this election is about preventing the Tories from getting such an overwhelming majority that there is no possibility of dissent in this country."