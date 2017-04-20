Advertisement

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
Labour MP: 'Election is not about changing Government'

Labour MP Helen Goodman has claimed the General Election on June 8 is "not about changing the Government".

In an interview with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, the MP for Bishop Auckland defended her assumption and said the poll is about preventing "dissent in this country."

She said: "I don't think that this election is about changing the Government.

"I think this election is about preventing the Tories from getting such an overwhelming majority that there is no possibility of dissent in this country."

