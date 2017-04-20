One officer dead, two seriously injured in Paris shooting

A second police officer has not died, but two remain in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a shooting in Paris, an Interior Ministry spokesman has said.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, he said one officer had been killed and two others had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He added that they believe there was just the one gunman, who was killed by police - but he said he cannot rule out that the man may have had accomplices.

The spokesman also emphasised that they did not yet know the motive of the attack.