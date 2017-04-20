Advertisement

  1. National

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
View all 24 updates ›

One officer dead, two seriously injured in Paris shooting

The Interior Ministry has clarified only one police officer has died Credit: APTN

A second police officer has not died, but two remain in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a shooting in Paris, an Interior Ministry spokesman has said.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, he said one officer had been killed and two others had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He added that they believe there was just the one gunman, who was killed by police - but he said he cannot rule out that the man may have had accomplices.

The spokesman also emphasised that they did not yet know the motive of the attack.

  1. Read more
  2. 24 updates
Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news