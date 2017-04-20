Advertisement

  1. National

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
View all 18 updates ›

'One policeman killed, one injured' in Paris shooting

Emergency services at the scene of the shooting in Paris Credit: APTN

One policeman was killed and another injured in a shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, French media reports.

There were reportedly "at least two attackers" who opened fire on Thursday evening, one of whom was killed.

  1. Read more
  2. 18 updates
'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

More top news