'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
Police confirm one officer killed, along with attacker

Attackers opened fire on officers on the Champs-Élysées in Paris Credit: APTN

Police in Paris have confirmed that one officer was killed in a shooting on the Champs-Élysées, along with an attacker.

A source at the Interior Ministry also confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press.

Two others were injured, they added.

