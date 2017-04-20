Police raids under way in Paris

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris
A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.
An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.
Here is what we know:
- The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
- Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
- Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
- French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
- So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting