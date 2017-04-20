Advertisement

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
Police raids under way in Paris

A police officer was killed and two others seriously injured in the shooting in Paris Credit: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Police raids are under way in Paris after an armed attacker shot three police officers on the Champs-Elysees.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins confirmed searches were being carried out in the capital and said that investigators had already verified the identity of the gunman but were trying to determine whether he had accomplices.

He said: "The identity of the attacker is known and has been checked. I will not give it because investigations with raids are ongoing."

Officials confirmed that at least one location in the eastern Paris suburbs was being searched early Friday.

