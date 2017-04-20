Advertisement

  1. National

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
View all 18 updates ›

Police officers 'seriously injured' in shooting in Paris

Two police officers have been seriously injured in a shooting in Paris, according to reports in France.

Local police have advised people to avoid the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, as reports suggest police came under fire near the central boulevard area.

The person who opened fire has reportedly been killed.

  1. Read more
  2. 18 updates
'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

More top news