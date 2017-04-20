Advertisement

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
'Too early to say what motive of Paris shooting was'

Armed officers are at the scene Credit: AP

It is "too early" to say what the motive of shooting in Paris might be, a spokesman for the French Interior Ministry has said.

His comments come after police reportedly said the attack was "very probably a terrorist act".

Other reports have claimed it may be linked to an attempted armed robbery.

