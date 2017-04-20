Trump offers sympathies to France after shooting

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting
Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.
An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.
Here is what we know:
- The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
- Police said two attackers were involved
- Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
- Police warned the public to stay away from the area
- The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was