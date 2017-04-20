Advertisement

'Two police officers killed' in Paris shooting

Two police officers have been killed in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said two attackers were involved
  • Eyewitnesses said one opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • Police warned the public to stay away from the area
  • The Interior Ministry said it was too early to say what the motive was
Trump offers sympathies to France after shooting

Credit: AP

Donald Trump has offered condolences to the people of France following a shooting in central Paris that has left a policemen dead.

The US president said that the incident appeared to be terrorism in a statement.

That has not been confirmed, with the French Interior Ministry saying it is too early to say what the motive was.

