Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
Report: Second man hunted over Champs-Élysées shooting

The shooting near the Eiffel Tower saw a police officer killed along with an attacker. Credit: AP

French police are reportedly hunting for a second man in connection with a suspected terrorist shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

A spokesperson for the French interior ministry, quoted by Europe 1 radio, said the wanted man was identified by Belgian security services.

Pierre-Henry Brandet said the second suspect was wanted in connection with the killing of a policeman in a shooting in which an attacker was killed.

