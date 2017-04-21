Belgian minister: Paris gunman was French national

The gunman killed in a suspected terror shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris was a French national, Belgian's interior minister has told the nation's public broadcaster VRT.

"The investigation is continuing. What we can confirm is that the perpetrator was a French national," Jan Jambon said.

Islamic State militants, who had claimed being behind the attack in which a French policeman was shot dead, had named the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki.

The naming - via its Amaq news agency - translates as "the Belgian" in Arabic.