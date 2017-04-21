Advertisement

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
Belgian minister: Paris gunman was French national

The gunman was killed after a shooting in which an officer was killed and two others injured. Credit: AP

The gunman killed in a suspected terror shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris was a French national, Belgian's interior minister has told the nation's public broadcaster VRT.

"The investigation is continuing. What we can confirm is that the perpetrator was a French national," Jan Jambon said.

Islamic State militants, who had claimed being behind the attack in which a French policeman was shot dead, had named the attacker as Abu Yousif al-Belgiki.

The naming - via its Amaq news agency - translates as "the Belgian" in Arabic.

