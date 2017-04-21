Advertisement

General Election: Party leaders hit the campaign trail

Party leaders are hitting the campaign since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
  • Mrs May's press secretary and director of communications have already stepped down
  • Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said he would not stand as an MP as he believes he is better placed to ensure a hard Brexit in Brussels
Corbyn campaign targeting marginal seats

Mr Corbyn made an election visit to Swindon South Credit: PA

Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn has set off on the campaign trail visiting marginal Tory seats.

A newly energised Mr Corbyn made a stop in Swindon, which has two seats - Swindon South and Swindon North - both key targets for Labour in the general election but where the party has yet to select its candidates.

Labour lost South Swindon to the Conservatives in 2010.

Later the Labour leader headed on to Bristol.

