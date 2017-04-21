Corbyn campaign targeting marginal seats

Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn has set off on the campaign trail visiting marginal Tory seats.

A newly energised Mr Corbyn made a stop in Swindon, which has two seats - Swindon South and Swindon North - both key targets for Labour in the general election but where the party has yet to select its candidates.

Labour lost South Swindon to the Conservatives in 2010.

Later the Labour leader headed on to Bristol.