'Dozens killed' in Taliban attack on Afghan military base

Dozens of people have been killed by the Taliban in an attack on a military base in Afghanistan, US officials have said.

US Central Command spokesman Colonel John Thomas said there were probably more than 50 Afghan casualties, but did not say how many were dead or wounded.

The incident at a military base near Mazar-i-Sharif is "not yet resolved", Colonel Thomas said.

Afghan forces killed several of the attackers in response to the assault, which targeted a mosque and dining facility at Camp Shaheen.

Afghan civilians were thought to be working at the base as well as troops.