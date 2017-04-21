Advertisement

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
French PM confirms elections to go ahead after attack

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve confirmed Sunday's elections will go ahead as planned. Credit: AP

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said nothing will stop the French presidential elections from going ahead in the wake of the Champs-Élysées attack.

Mr Cazenueve said the government and security forces were fully mobilised after the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, with only days to go until Sunday's national poll.

Two officers injured by an armed attacker are both out of danger, French officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said one of the injured officers was more gravely hurt than the other but both are doing better.

