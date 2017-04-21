Advertisement

  1. National

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
View all 33 updates ›

Gunman's family detained after Champs-Élysées shooting

A car belonging to an attacker was towed away from the scene of Thursday's shooting. Credit: AP

French police are believed to have detained three family members of the gunman killed in the suspected terror shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

A legal source confirmed the detentions, which come after a home in an eastern suburb of Paris was searched in the wake of the shooting.

Officials earlier said the main suspect in the shooting of three police officers - one fatally - was a 39-year-old man from the same suburb.

  1. Read more
  2. 33 updates
Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news