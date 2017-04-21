Local man believed to be 'coward' gunman in Paris attack

French President François Hollande has condemned what he called the "cowardly killing" of a policeman on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The gunman - who was shot dead by security forces - has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a local man.

Two other officers were also injured as one of the world's most iconic boulevards became a scene of terror just two days before one of the most tightly fought presidential elections in decades.

Presidential candidate François Fillon pledged to keep the country under a state of emergency while far-right rival Marine Le Pen called on the government to restore France's borders following the latest attack.