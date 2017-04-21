Advertisement

  1. National

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • French officials said the gunman was detained in February for threatening police
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
View all 37 updates ›

Local man believed to be 'coward' gunman in Paris attack

ParisgunmanPallot Play video

French President François Hollande has condemned what he called the "cowardly killing" of a policeman on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

The gunman - who was shot dead by security forces - has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a local man.

Two other officers were also injured as one of the world's most iconic boulevards became a scene of terror just two days before one of the most tightly fought presidential elections in decades.

Presidential candidate François Fillon pledged to keep the country under a state of emergency while far-right rival Marine Le Pen called on the government to restore France's borders following the latest attack.

  1. Read more
  2. 37 updates
Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news