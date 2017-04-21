Advertisement

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
Man sought after Paris shooting 'surrenders to police'

The iconic Champs Elysees boulevard has reopened to traffic following Thursday night's shooting. Credit: AP

A man hunted in connection with a suspected terrorist shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris has reportedly handed himself in to police.

The Belga news agency said the man surrendered to Antwerp police.

A spokesperson for the French interior ministry, quoted by Europe 1 radio, earlier said the wanted man had been flagged to French police by Belgian security services.

His nationality was not known.

