General Election: Party leaders hit the campaign trail

Party leaders are hitting the campaign since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
  • Mrs May's press secretary and director of communications have already stepped down
  • Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said he would not stand as an MP as he believes he is better placed to ensure a hard Brexit in Brussels
May committed to keeping foreign aid spending pledge

The prime minister made the comments during a visit to a factory in her Maidenhead constituency. Credit: ITV News

Theresa May has said she will maintain Britain's commitment to spending 0.7% of national income on foreign aid.

The prime minister said the spending commitment "remains and will remain", ending speculation that it might be dropped from the Tory election manifesto.

The prime minister's comments were made in response to questions from reporters during a visit to a toothpaste factory in her Maidenhead constituency.

