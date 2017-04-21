Advertisement

  1. National

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • French officials said the gunman was detained in February for threatening police
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
View all 37 updates ›

Note defending IS 'found next to body of Paris attacker'

Flowers have been placed on the Champs-Elysees in memory of the slain police officer. Credit: AP

A written note defending the so-called Islamic State was found next to the body of the gunman killed after he shot dead a police officer in Paris, Reuters has reported, citing a judicial source.

The hardline militant group has said it directed the attack, which also wounded two other police officers.

  1. Read more
  2. 37 updates
Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news