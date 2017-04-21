Advertisement

Paris police shooting gunman named by authorities

The gunman who shot dead a police officer and seriously injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris has been named as Karim Cheurfi.

Officials said he was known to police and was detained in February, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene after opening fire on police
  • The slain officer has been identified as Xavier Jugele
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • The counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
Paris attack looms over French presidential elections

  • Video report by ITV News Europe Correspondent James Mates

The aftershocks of the shooting central Paris reverberated around France as the country prepares to go to the polls in just two days.

Candidates declared campaigning at an end for the upcoming presidential election after the attack on Thursday night.

But National Front candidate Marine Le Pen sought to make political capital of the shooting in a country on high alert after numerous terrorist attacks.

She laid the blame on the government's weakness in the face of Islamic extremists, earning a strict rebuke from Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve.

First-round voting is set to begin on Sunday morning - and no opinion polls showing what impact, if any, the shooting had will be published before then.

