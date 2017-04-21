Paris attack looms over French presidential elections

Paris police shooting gunman named by authorities
The gunman who shot dead a police officer and seriously injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris has been named as Karim Cheurfi.
Officials said he was known to police and was detained in February, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.
Here is what we know:
- A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene after opening fire on police
- The slain officer has been identified as Xavier Jugele
- A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
- Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
- The counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
- So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
- Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack