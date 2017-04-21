Advertisement

Paris police shooting gunman named by authorities

The gunman who shot dead a police officer and seriously injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris has been named as Karim Cheurfi.

Officials said he was known to police and was detained in February, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene after opening fire on police
  • The slain officer has been identified as Xavier Jugele
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • The counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
Paris gunman carried note expressing support for IS

Karim Cheurfi Credit: PA

The attacker in the Paris shootings was named as Karim Cheurfi by Paris prosecutor who said he carried a note expressing support for so-called IS during the attack.

French officials confirmed the identity of the gunman as well as reports that a note defending the terror group was found near his body after he was shot dead in a return of fire.

