Paris gunman 'detained in February for threatening police'

Two French officials have said that the Champs-Elysees gunman was detained in February for threatening police.

The officials - who spoke on the condition of anonymity - said the gunman was detained at the end of the month after speaking threateningly about the police, but later released due to a lack of evidence.

They also reported he was convicted of attempted homicide in 2003 in shootings on two police officers.

A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene, after a police officer was killed and two others seriously wounded.

A second man wanted in connection to the attack is reported to have handed himself into police.

The attack comes just days before France's presidential elections.