Paris gunman 'detained in February for threatening police'

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris
A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.
Here is what we know:
- A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
- French officials said the gunman was detained in February for threatening police
- A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
- Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
- French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
- So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
- Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
- Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections