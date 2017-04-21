Advertisement

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • French officials said the gunman was detained in February for threatening police
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
Paris gunman 'detained in February for threatening police'

Police at the scene of the shootings on Thursday. Credit: AP

Two French officials have said that the Champs-Elysees gunman was detained in February for threatening police.

The officials - who spoke on the condition of anonymity - said the gunman was detained at the end of the month after speaking threateningly about the police, but later released due to a lack of evidence.

They also reported he was convicted of attempted homicide in 2003 in shootings on two police officers.

A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene, after a police officer was killed and two others seriously wounded.

A second man wanted in connection to the attack is reported to have handed himself into police.

The attack comes just days before France's presidential elections.

