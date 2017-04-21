Advertisement

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
Paris shooting: Suspect '39-year-old from eastern suburb'

Security has been stepped up around the Champs-Elysee following the shooting Credit: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

The main suspect in the shooting of three police officers on the Champs-Elysees is believed to be a "39-year-old man from a suburb east of the French capital", according to officials.

Police officials also told the Associated Press that a home in an eastern suburb of Paris that was believed to be linked to the attack had been searched in the wake of the shooting.

