Paris attacker 'threatened police two months ago'

The gunman who shot dead a police officer and seriously injured two others on the Champs-Élysées in Paris was known to police.

Officials say the man was detained in February, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • The slain officer has been identified as Xavier Jugele
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • The counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
Police officer killed by Paris gunman is named

Xavier Jugele had previously responded to the terror attack on the Bataclan. Credit: Flag! / AP

The policeman shot dead in by a gunman in central Paris last night has been named as Xavier Jugele by a French policing group.

The Flag! organisation of LGBT officers said that Mr Jegele would have turned 38 in May.

It also emerged that the officer was among those who responded to the deadly terror attack at the Bataclan concert venue in November 2015.

Mr Jugele attended the high-profile re-opening of the venue a year on, telling People magazine he had attended to "to defend our civic values".

He added: "This concert's to celebrate life. To say 'No' to terrorists."

