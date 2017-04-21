Advertisement

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
Prosecutor: 'Foreign tourist wounded in Paris attack'

One police officer was killed, and two officers and a tourist were injured, in the shooting Credit: APTN

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has confirmed that a foreign tourist was injured in the Paris shooting.

Francois Molins said "a female foreign tourist was wounded" as reports suggested the unnamed woman had been injured by fragments from the gunshots.

