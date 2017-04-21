Advertisement

  1. National

Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting in Paris on the iconic tourist-heavy Champs-Elysees, days before France's presidential elections.

Here is what we know:

  • A man believed to be the principal attacker was shot dead at the scene
  • French officials said the gunman was detained in February for threatening police
  • A second man wanted in connection to the attack has reportedly handed himself in
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
  • Security has been ramped up ahead of Sunday's first round of the two-round national elections
View all 37 updates ›

Trump: Shooting will have 'big effect' on French vote

Mr Trump tweeted about the attack Credit: AP

Donald Trump has said the shooting in Paris will have a "big effect" on France's upcoming presidential election.

The US president tweeted: "Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!"

In the wake of the shooting the French government has pulled out all the stops to protect Sunday's vote as the attack deepened France's political divide.

"Nothing must hamper this democratic moment, essential for our country," French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

  1. Read more
  2. 37 updates
Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news