Terror probe continues after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
  • Police raids have been carried out in a suburb east of Paris which is believed to be linked to the attack
World leaders send condolences in wake of Paris shooting

Forensic experts are still investigating the crime scene after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed Credit: AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu

World leaders have been sending their condolences and messages of support to those in France after an armed assailant opened fire on three police officers - killing one and seriously injuring the other two - in Paris.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull offered his country's prayers for the police officers who were shot as he urged Australian travelers to check for security warnings and be vigilant about their safety.

While U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday's shooting was the "latest reminder that terrorism can strike anywhere, anytime" as he sent condolences and prayers to all those caught up in the attack.

