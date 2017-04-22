Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi dies after lorry collision

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died after colliding with a lorry during a training session.

The 37-year-old's Astana team, who he had been with since 2014, said the incident was "a tragedy too big to be written".

In a statement, the team said: "This morning Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened.

"We have lost a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation."

His last tweet was a photo of himself and his two young sons.