Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi dies after lorry collision
Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died after colliding with a lorry during a training session.
The 37-year-old's Astana team, who he had been with since 2014, said the incident was "a tragedy too big to be written".
In a statement, the team said: "This morning Michele went out on his bike for an early morning training and there the tragedy happened.
"We have lost a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation."
His last tweet was a photo of himself and his two young sons.