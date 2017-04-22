Referee takes players off at Port Vale v Bolton

The referee in the League One clash between Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers has taken the players off the pitch following fan clashes.

Carl Boyeson decided to take the players off when opposing fans clashed on the pitch after Bolton fans celebrated their opener from David Wheater which could send them into the Championship.

Visiting supporters invaded the Vale Park pitch but were quickly greeted by home fans, with clashes ensuing.

The players were brought back on after the stoppage.