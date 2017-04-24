Afghan chiefs resign after Taliban's deadliest base attack

Afghanistan's army chief and defence minister have resigned days after the deadliest ever Taliban attack on a military base.

At least 130 soldiers and military staff were believed to have been killed and 80 wounded when gunmen and suicide bombers dressed in army uniforms stormed a base near Mazar-e Sharif on Friday.

A statement from President Ashraf Ghani's office said he had accepted the resignations of Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim.

The departures came as Pentagon chief Jim Mattis arrived unannounced in Kabul to access the continuing need for US troops in the lengthy war.

The Trump administration is thought to be considering sending in more troops to help the Afghans fight the insurgency.