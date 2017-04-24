Corbyn urges Scots to back Labour against 'vicious' Tories

Jeremy Corbyn has appealed for Scottish voters to return to Labour as he pledged to fight for workers against "vicious" Conservative attacks.

He said a vote for the SNP, which won 56 of Scotland's 59 seats in the 2015 election, would not bring power to the people, arguing: "Only us or the Tories can form a government."

Mr Corbyn told the Highlands audience: "I implore people in Scotland to fight for the party of progress and not the vicious Tory party, who alongside their previous coalition partners the Lib Dems unleashed an unprecedented attack on the working people in this country."

The Labour leader said his government would "work for the many not the few" as he addressed the Scottish Trades Union Congress in Aviemore.

He vowed to end both food banks and public sector pay caps, raise the minimum wage to £10 and ban zero-hours contracts.

Mr Corbyn also vowed to repeal the Trade Union Act, which sought to limit worker strike action, and create a Scottish National Bank for business investment with "£20bn of lending power" for local businesses.