General Election: Party leaders hit the campaign trail

Party leaders are hitting the campaign since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates but may appear in a televised Q&A
  • Mrs May's press secretary and director of communications have already stepped down
  • Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said he would not stand as an MP as he believes he is better placed to ensure a hard Brexit in Brussels
Fallon: Tory tax pledge will be 'made clear' within days

Sir Michael Fallon said the Conservative position on the tax pledge will be clear later this week. Credit: ITV/Good Morning Britain

The Defence Secretary has refused to confirm whether the Conservatives will renew a pledge not to raise taxes, but said the 2017 manifesto will "make clear which side of this argument" the "low tax party" is on.

Doubts over the Tory election promise emerged after Chancellor Philip Hammond hinted he would like to ditch the 2015 manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Prime Minister Theresa May would not confirm the stance during campaigning at the weekend but Mr Fallon said the party's position will be clear later this week.

"Just a few more days and you'll see it in our manifesto in black and white," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said he wanted more 'flexibility' to respond to the economy. Credit: PA

"The manifesto will certainly make clear which side of this argument we're on. It's Labour governments that increase tax - it's Conservatives that take the lower paid in particular out of tax."

Sir Michael said a review of the rights of self-employed workers would continue if the Tories win the general election, and echoed the Chancellor's call for flexibility.

"I think what (Mr Hammond) said is he doesn't want too many targets inside the manifesto that are too prescriptive, that don't allow you, as the situation develops over the lifetime of the Parliament, that don't allow you the flexibility."

