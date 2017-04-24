Fallon: Tory tax pledge will be 'made clear' within days

The Defence Secretary has refused to confirm whether the Conservatives will renew a pledge not to raise taxes, but said the 2017 manifesto will "make clear which side of this argument" the "low tax party" is on.

Doubts over the Tory election promise emerged after Chancellor Philip Hammond hinted he would like to ditch the 2015 manifesto pledge not to increase income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Prime Minister Theresa May would not confirm the stance during campaigning at the weekend but Mr Fallon said the party's position will be clear later this week.

"Just a few more days and you'll see it in our manifesto in black and white," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.