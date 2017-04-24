Former US President Bush Sr to remain in hospital

Former US President George HW Bush is to remain in hospital for "a few more days of observation", his spokesman says.

The 92-year-old was readmitted to hospital with pneumonia last week, the second time this year America's oldest ex-president has been admitted to the hospital in Huston.

In a statement the former US President is described as being in "good spirits" and "resting comfortably" in hospital, where he will remain for a "few more days of observation".

The statement also said that his medical team "hope to discharge him by the end of the week".

In January, Mr Bush was hospitalised for more than two weeks after developing pneumonia.