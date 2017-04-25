Man held over ex-Navy officer's death released on bail

A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a former Royal Navy officer who was run over by car thieves has been released on bail, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Michael Samwell, 35, had attempted to prevent his black Audi S3 being stolen on Sunday in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a short time later.

The 21-year-old now bailed had been held on suspicion of murder on Monday.