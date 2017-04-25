Russia-linked hackers 'targeted Macron campaign'

French presidential election: Le Pen 'steps down' as National Front leader

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is temporarily stepping down as head of her National Front party, she has announced.

The move appears to be an attempt to appeal to a wider range of potential voters ahead of the May 7 run-off between herself and Emmanuel Macron, the independent centrist who came first in Sunday's first round.

French President François Hollande has urged voters to back Mr Macron in the second round of the elections in a bid to keep Ms Le Pen out of power.