George Osborne has hailed former Tory Cabinet minister Esther McVey as a "one-woman Northern Powerhouse" as he announced she would be running for his vacated seat in the election.

Former employment minister McVey is bidding to return to Parliament in Tatton after losing her Wirral West seat in 2015.

Ex-chancellor Osborne announced earlier this month that he would quit the seat as he takes up the Evening Standard editorship.