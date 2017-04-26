Second man arrested over ex-Navy officer's car death

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of ex-Royal Navy officer Mike Samwell, who was killed by burglars who ran him over in his own car.

Greater Manchester Police announced the 20-year-old man from South Manchester is in police custody for questioning after being held.

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday has since been released on bail.

Mr Samwell, 35, was killed on Sunday when he was hit by his own car as he tried to stop thieves from stealing it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 or 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.