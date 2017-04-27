UKIP leader Paul Nuttall to stand in General Election
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has confirmed he will stand for Parliament in the General Election.
His announcement ends speculation about whether or not he would run for a Commons seat.
Mr Nuttall said he would be "leading the party into battle" in the June 8 contest, adding he will reveal which seat he will be running for in 48 hours.
"As the leader of the party I will be, obviously, leading the party into battle as I have done many times in the past," he said.
Mr Nuttall failed in his previous bid to become an MP, losing the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in February.