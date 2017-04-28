Family member 'tipped off police before Whitehall arrest'

The "extraordinary" events of the past two days in London are "indicative" of the number of threats counter-terrorism officers are facing and the wide spectrum from which attacks could come, ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo says.

A woman was shot by police during a counter-terrorism operation in Willesden, north-west London, in which six people were arrested.on Thursday evening.

It came hours after a man carrying a bag of knives was arrested in Whitehall on suspicion of planning a terror attack.

Rohit told News At Ten that the arrest near Parliament came after a family member tipped off investigators.